‘I just want to look:’ Lindsey Graham plans visit to the southern border with VP Pence

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leaves after a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Washington. AP Photo

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will travel with Vice President Mike Pence to the southern border Friday to see first-hand conditions at federal immigration detention centers.

The South Carolina Republican will make the trip at a time when the Trump administration is facing intense criticism for how federal law enforcement officials have handled the influx of migrants seeking entry into the United States, particularly their treatment of children traveling alone or separated from their families.

Press reports and eyewitness accounts from elected officials detail boys and girls sleeping on concrete floors and drinking toilet water. There have also been allegations of sexual assault.

“I haven’t been so I just want to look,” Graham told a small group of reporters on Wednesday. “I do want to get to any abuse allegations, but I just know the flow is overwhelming. Word’s out on the street, if you apply for asylum here, you’re just not going to go back.”

He said Republican and Democratic senators would be invited on the trip with Pence, whose participation means that there are not yet public details about which detention facility would host the visit.

Graham’s trip will also follow meetings he has planned for Thursday with Democrats who control the U.S. House to discuss compromise legislation to address what has become a humanitarian crisis by taking pressure off the federal government struggling to maintain quality control standards at detention centers filled beyond capacity.

That bill, Graham said, could use the framework of legislation he has already introduced that would, among other things, require migrants to make asylum claims in their home countries before coming to the United States. But, as an incentive for Democratic support, Graham is suggesting the same bill also would increase foreign humanitarian aid to Central America.

Graham has already been discussing how to get Democratic support for his asylum measure in the U.S. Senate, perhaps by working in some new provisions to expand legal immigration. He even delayed consideration of the original bill in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, of which he is chairman, to accommodate negotiations with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., his partner on immigration overhaul efforts in the past.

But on Wednesday, Garham signaled there have been no breakthroughs in those conversations, and at a certain point, “when I feel like there’s no hope of solving the problem,” he confirmed he was prepared to move his bill through his committee without bipartisan consensus.

He made clear he was running out of patience, saying he wanted a permanent solution to the crisis and that “I’m not going to vote for $4 billion every 90 days.” He was referring to a $4.5 billion bill Congress passed at the end of June to help federal authorities deal with immediate needs at the border.

Graham underscored the need for accountability of “bad apples” who wight be mistreating detainees, but said Congress deserves blame, too.

“i promise you, I’m in the camp that anybody in the military — Border Patrol, anybody who hurts somebody or violates the standard — they’re going to be held accountable. But no body is holding us accountable,” Graham said. “We’re just pointing fingers.”