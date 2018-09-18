Beto O’Rourke launches first Spanish-language TV ads in Texas Senate race

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 file photo, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks during a town hall meeting in Abilene, Texas. O’Rourke has come under fire from opponent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for taking money from what Cruz says is a political action committee in violation of O’Rourke’s pledge not to take such donations. O’Rourke has consistently outraised Cruz, including announcing a quarterly $10.4 million fundraising haul last month, despite the attention-grabbing vow to ban PAC money from his campaign coffers. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP, File) Ronald W. Erdrich AP