Former Trump campaign manager Lewandowski coming to SC. Here’s where you can see him

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is coming to SC next month for some barbecue.

Lewandowski, who ran Trump’s campaign for president early in the 2016 campaign, will appear at U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan’s annual Faith and Freedom BBQ fundraiser in Anderson on Aug. 27.

Lewandowski will be joined as the event’s keynote speaker by Dave Bossie, Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, according to a press release from Duncan’s office.

Duncan is one of the president’s staunchest supporters. A member of the GOP’s conservative, libertarian-leaning Freedom Caucus, Duncan last week was one of 11 sponsors of a House bill to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Lewandowski was an early hire to Trump’s campaign team and guided the New York billionaire through the 2016 Republican primaries. In March 2016, he was charged with simple assault in Florida after grabbing a Breitbart News reporter at a Trump campaign event, a charge that later was dropped.





Lewandowski parted ways with the campaign in June 2016, replaced by Paul Manafort. He went on to work as a commentator on CNN, Fox News and the One America News Network, and founded a D.C. government relations firm.

Lewandowski and Bossie are co-authors of the insider campaign memoir “Let Trump Be Trump.”

Tickets for the BBQ are available at JeffDuncan.com.