Bolsonaro says outcomes at elections include victory or death

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro laid out three outcomes for the presidential elections next year — he will win the polls, get arrested or killed.

Speaking to a group of evangelical leaders, the conservative leader said he will never be imprisoned as “no man on Earth” scares him, and that he’s “doing the right thing.”

The president has been ratcheting up his rhetoric and clashing with electoral authorities over unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud as his popularity falls to all-time lows.

“When a president of a superior electoral court demonetizes the pages of government supporters, he opens a loophole for presidents of regional electoral courts to do the same to defend their respective governor,” Bolsonaro said this Saturday. “This is not democracy.”

He’s also been targeted by investigations authorized by the supreme court for spreading falsehood and for alleged irregularities in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We have a president who neither wants nor provokes ruptures, but everything has a limit in our life,” Bolsonaro said. “We cannot continue to live with this.”

He reaffirmed during his speech that he has court document to prove fraud in the electoral court.

Bolsonaro also stated that he will be present at the demonstrations scheduled for Sept. 7, when the country’s independence is celebrated. He said he will be in Brasilia in the morning, and move to Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo, in the afternoon “because wherever the people have been I have also been, even during the pandemic.”