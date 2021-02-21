Protests sparked by jailing of Spanish rapper go on for 6th night

MADRID — Protests sparked by the jailing of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel continued for a sixth night in Barcelona on Sunday.

Hasel was arrested on Tuesday for refusing to report to prison to serve a nine-month sentence for insulting the monarchy and glorifying violence.

In the latest protests, some of the mostly young demonstrators in Barcelona carried signs with the message "You have taught us that being peaceful is pointless."

The demonstration was smaller with far less rioting than in the previous five nights.

Spanish media estimated around 1,000 people took part, compared to at least 6,000 on Saturday. Smaller rallies were reported in Girona and Bilbao.

Police were still occasionally pelted with bottles, bins and firecrackers and some shop windows were broken.

Police arrested five people who ransacked a clothing shop, newspaper El Periodico reported.

Since the protests began, 106 people have been arrested in Barcelona, including 32 minors.

Eighty-two police officers and many protesters have been injured, according to La Vanguardia. On Tuesday, a woman lost an eye after being hit by a police rubber bullet.

The detention of Hasel, who has shown deep hatred of police and politics in some of his lyrics, also led to tensions in the left-wing coalition government in Madrid.

The Socialists accused their smaller coalition partner Unidas Podemos of not sufficiently condemning the violence.

The government is willing to change the law to prevent further prison sentences like that of Hasel, who argues that his controversial content is covered by artistic license.