Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

World

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

The Associated Press

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap.

In a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing below in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.

Other new cardinals include an Italian who is the long-time papal preacher at the Vatican and a churchman from Kigali, Rwanda.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

World

UN: Nuclear weapons ban treaty to enter into force

October 25, 2020 5:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service