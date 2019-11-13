The Latest: Health officials say Gaza death toll rises to 16

Palestinians chant angry slogans as they carry the body of Islamic Jihad commander, Bahaa Abu el-Atta, who was killed with his wife by an Israeli missile strike on their home, during his funeral in Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on the new escalation between Israel and Gaza (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Gaza's Health Ministry says four more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across the coastal enclave.

The latest killings raised on Wednesday the overall death toll to 16, most of them militants.

Ten Palestinians were killed in Gaza when the latest round of violence erupted early on Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike hut the home of a senior Islamic Jihad commander, killing him alongside his wife.

The ministry also says 50 Palestinians have been wounded since Tuesday.

9:05 a.m.

Gaza officials say new Israel airstrikes have killed two militants, raising the death toll to 12 since the latest escalation erupted.

The Islamic Jihad says two of its fighters were targeted Wednesday, as rocket fire into Israel resumed along with Israeli retaliation after a brief overnight lull. Nearly all the casualties were Islamic Jihad members.

The military says some 220 rockets have been fired since Tuesday, following an Israel strike that killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander.

It's the heaviest fighting in months between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group that's even more hard-line than Gaza's Hamas rulers.

But Hamas has yet to join the fray, a possible sign the fighting could be brief. With Gaza's economy in tatters, Hamas appears to have little desire for another round of fighting.