Protesters disrupt commute again after violent Hong Kong day

Medical volunteers help an injured man after being attacked by pro-democracy protesters during a crash between protesters and police in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has pledged to "spare no effort" in bringing an end to anti-government protests that have wracked the city for more than five months, following a day of violence in which one person was shot and another set on fire. AP Photo

Protesters are disrupting the morning commute in Hong Kong after an especially violent day in the Chinese city that has been wracked by anti-government protests for more than five months.

Blocking streets and subway stations has been a common tactic of the anti-government protesters, but recent weeks have been marked by more violence.

On Monday, a police officer drew his gun during a struggle with protesters, shooting one in the abdomen. In another neighborhood, a person was set on fire after an apparent argument. Video also showed a policeman on a motorcycle riding through a group of protesters in an apparent attempt to disperse them.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam pledged to "spare no effort" to halt the protests, fueling speculation a harsher response was planned.