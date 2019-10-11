Turkey reports first military fatality in Syria incursion

Smoke from a fire caused by an incoming mortar fired from the Syrian side, billows in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Turkey's foreign minister says Turkish troops intend to move some 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep into northern Syria and that its operation will last until all "terrorists are neutralized," a reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters. AP Photo

Turkey's Defense Ministry says a Turkish soldier has been killed during action in Syria — Turkey's first military fatality in Ankara's cross-border offensive, now into its third day.

The ministry said Friday that three soldiers were wounded. It didn't provide details.

Separately, the ministry said 49 more "terrorists" were "neutralized" in the incursion, in reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters. It said the total number of Kurdish fighters killed in the incursion now numbers 277.

Those numbers could not be independently verified.

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish fighters terrorists linked to a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey and has launched an invasion into northeastern Syria this week.

Ankara says the offensive is necessary for national security.

There have been civilian casualties on both sides: six civilians in Turkey and seven in Syria.