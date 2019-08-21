Over 1,900 Berlin police conduct human trafficking raids

More than 1,900 police officers are searching premises in the German capital in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

The Berlin prosecutor's office tweeted Wednesday morning that federal police officers are searching more than 100 homes and businesses all over the city.

The prosecutor's office said the raids are based on allegations of human trafficking for work exploitation and organized trafficking of foreigners to work in construction.

The office said it could not give any further details because the raids were still taking place.