Afghan official: Suicide attack in wedding hall kills 63

An Afghan official says at least 63 people have been killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives in a packed wedding hall late Saturday night in Kabul.

Feroz Bashari, a government spokesman, says182 civilians have been wounded in the attack that took place in western part of the city.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi says the attacker set off explosives among the guests.

The Taliban have condemned the attack and denied any involvement.

Both the Taliban and the local affiliate of the Islamic State group have carried out bloody attacks in the capital.