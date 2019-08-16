The Latest: Palestinian official cool to Tlaib private visit

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks to constituents in Wixom, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on Israel banning U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and fellow Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's planned tour, and subsequent reversal allowing Tlaib entry to West Bank for a family visit (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A senior Palestinian official distanced herself from a West Bank visit by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib who has been allowed entry to the Israeli-occupied territory on "humanitarian grounds."

The official, Hanan Ashrawi, was to have hosted Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar, on a West Bank tour. Tlaib and Omar are sharply critical of Israel's policies toward the Palestinians.

On Thursday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prodded by President Donald Trump, said he won't allow Tlaib and Omar to enter.

In a reversal Friday, Israel's interior minister said he granted a request by Tlaib to visit West Bank relatives. Tlaib has pledged to abide by Israeli restrictions.

Ashrawi said Friday that she does not get involved in personal visits and that the congressional visit is off until all participants "can have free access to Palestine."

12:45 p.m.

Israel's interior minister says he has received and granted a request by Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib to enter the Israeli-occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds.

Minister Aryeh Deri said in a statement on Friday that Tlaib asked to visit her 90-year-old grandmother in the West Bank.

In a letter published by Deri's office, Tlaib said she would respect any restrictions and would "not promote boycotts" during her visit.

On Thursday, Israel had decided to ban Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar from visiting the West Bank, arguing that they would promote a boycott campaign against Israel during the trip. Israel's decision had sparked widespread criticism, including from Israeli and Jewish organization who said it was an affront to U.S. institutions to bar the entry of members of Congress.