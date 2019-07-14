Magnitude 7.3 earthquake causes panic in eastern Indonesia

A strong, shallow earthquake has struck eastern Indonesia's Maluku province, causing panic in several cities and villages. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 7.3 quake on Sunday was centered 166 kilometers (103 miles) southeast of Ternate, the provincial capital, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Indonesia's national disaster agency says the land-based earthquake didn't have any potential to cause a tsunami.

Still, many people ran to higher ground, and TV footage showed panicked people screaming while running out of a shopping mall.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."