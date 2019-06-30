New White House press secretary bruised in shoving match with North Korean soldiers

In this June 21, 2019 photo, Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, watches as President Donald Trump and the first lady greet attendees during the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn in Washington. First lady Melania Trump has announced that Grisham will be the new White House press secretary. Grisham, who has been with President Donald Trump since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP

A shoving match described by one source as an “all-out brawl” broke out Sunday between new White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and North Korean guards, CNN reported.

In a Twitter post, CNN’s Jim Acosta reported that Grisham suffered bruises in the scuffle, in which she blocked soldiers trying to prevent the press from entering a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Source called it ‘an all-out brawl,’ ” Acosta wrote on Twitter.

Allie Malloy, also with CNN, wrote on Twitter that Grisham body-blocked the North Korean soldiers to create a path for reporters to enter the meeting, shouting “go, go.”

Jennifer Jacobs, reporting for Bloomberg, wrote on Twitter that the incident came to “body blows.”

“New WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham threw herself into it to make sure the US TV camera got into House of Freedom, and it came to body blows,” Jacobs wrote.

New WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham got into a scuffle with the North Koreans to move members of the WH press pool into position to cover Trump and Kim, I’m told. Grisham was a bit bruised. Source called it “an all out brawl.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 30, 2019 Grisham was seen on camera pushing back North Koreans who were blocking US press. Shouting "Go! Go!" as she created a path for press to join the Trump-Kim meeting. https://t.co/smFer0JwGw — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) June 30, 2019 To add to madcap day at DMZ, the North Korean security was a little overzealous, at times trying to block US reporters’ view.



New WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham threw herself into it to make sure the US TV camera got into House of Freedom, and it came to body blows. pic.twitter.com/LYWhbJFkF5 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 30, 2019 This is the moment White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham got into a scuffle with North Korean security guards who were blocking US journalists pic.twitter.com/WSBkdDw17g — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) June 30, 2019 Apparently some of the Korean (North?) security team did not want the US press in the Kim/Trump meeting. New press secretary @StephGrisham45 was not having it, physically clearing the way for the WH press pool by elbowing and pushing aside a security guard. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) June 30, 2019 #breaking A source on the scene with Trump and Kim tells @Acosta the new WH press Secretary Stephanie Grisham got into “an all out brawl” with North Korean officials hustling WH press pool members into the room with Trump and Kim for their meeting, and was bruised up. Tough job. — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) June 30, 2019

Trump on Sunday became the first U.S. president to set foot in North Korea as he stepped across the border to greet Kim at a summit to renew nuclear arms talks, ABC News reported.

The shoving incident with Grisham took place later in the day at Freedom House on the South Korean side of the border.

The extent of Grisham’s injuries, if any, remains unknown, The Hill reported. The White House did not respond to the publication’s requests for comment.

Grisham, previously spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, has been named White House press secretary to replace the outgoing Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Fox News reported.

