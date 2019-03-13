FIA says F1 director Charlie Whiting has died in Australia

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2014, file photo, Charlie Whiting, International Automobile Federation, or FIA, Race Director, gestures answering a question during a news conference at the 'Sochi Autodrom' Formula One circuit , in Sochi, Russia. The governing body for international auto racing says its Formula One director Whiting has died from a pulmonary embolism. He was 66. The FIA issued a statement Thursday, March 14, saying Whiting died in Melbourne, where the season-opening Australian Grand Prix will be raced on Sunday. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo