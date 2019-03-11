Pakistani, Indian troops trade fire in Kashmir, killing 1

Pakistani Kashmiris look at a house that was damaged by Indian artillery shelling near the Line of Control between Pakistani and Indian-controlled Kashmir, in Mara Bakot, near Muzafarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, Monday, March 11, 2019. A Pakistani police official says Indian troops from across the frontier in the disputed Kashmir region have shelled the Pakistani-controlled sector, killing a 70-year-old man. Roshan Mughal AP Photo