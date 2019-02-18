Abe mum on reports he nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raises his hand during a parliamentary session at the Lower House in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Abe and his chief spokesman have declined to say if Abe nominated President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace prize. Speaking in parliament on Monday, Abe said the Nobel committee has never in a half-century disclosed the identity of the person or groups behind such nominations. He said, “I thus decline comment.”(Kyodo News via AP)