Zimbabwe’s president skips 1st rally since deadly unrest

A subdued crowd wait for Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a rally in Mount Darwin about 200 Kilometres north of Harare, Saturday, Feb, 2, 2019. A spokesman says Zimbabwe's president has skipped his first political rally since last month's deadly military crackdown on protests so he could explain the unrest to fellow African leaders. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has been under pressure amid reports of at least 12 people killed, hundreds wounded and some women raped. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo