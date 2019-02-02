Belgium says willing to receive ex-Ivory Coast president

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands, where judges acquitted Gbagbo and ex-government minister Charles Ble Goude of crimes committed during the 2010 election for lack of evidence. A defense lawyer for former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo said Friday that he should be immediately and unconditionally released from International Criminal Court detention, more than two weeks after his acquittal on charges of involvement in deadly post-election violence. Peter Dejong, Pool, File AP Photo