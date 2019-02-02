Turkey: US Consulate employee who did DEA work has trial set

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 file photo, members of the media work outside the United States consulate in Istanbul. Metin Topuz, a translator and fixer for the Drug Enforcement Agency, working at the consulate, is set to go on trial in March on charges of espionage and attempting to overthrow the Turkish government, a court decided Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Topuz, has been in custody since October 2017. Neyran Elden, File AP Photo