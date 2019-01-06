Malaysia’s king abdicates in unexpected and rare move

FILE - In this July 17, 2018, file photo, Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V salutes during the national anthem at the opening of the 14th parliament session at the Parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Muhammad V has abdicated in an unexpected and rare move, just after two years on the throne. The palace said in a statement on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, that Sultan Muhammad V, 49, has resigned with immediate effect, cutting short his five-year term, without giving any reasons. Sultan Muhammad V, ruler of northeast Kelantan state, was installed in December 2016 as one of the country's youngest constitutional monarchs. Yam G-Jun, File AP Photo