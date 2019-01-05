Trump aide trying to allay Israeli concerns on Syria pullout

The White House national security adviser is trying to allay Israel's concerns about President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.
John Bolton plans to meet with Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH'-hoo), and other officials Sunday. Bolton will visit Turkey next week.
The Trump-ordered withdrawal announced last month was initially expected to be completed within weeks. But it's been slowed as he's acceded to requests from aides, allies and members of Congress for a more orderly pullout.
U.S. officials now say there's no firm timetable, and that American forces will remain for some time at a key military outpost in al-Tanf, in southern Syria. The U.S. sent in troops to root out Islamic State fighters and serve as leverage against growing Iranian activity in the region.
