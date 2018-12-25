Pakistani lawyer to return home to defend Christian woman

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, Saiful Malook, left, defense lawyer for Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman convicted of blasphemy and later acquitted on appeal, leaves the Supreme court with a bodyguard, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Malook, who successfully fought a legal battle to acquit Bibi in a high-profile blasphemy case said Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2018, that he will return home to represent her whenever the country's Supreme Court takes up a review petition against her. B.K. Bangash, File AP Photo