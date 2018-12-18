Cuba eliminates gay marriage language from new constitution

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2011 file photo, holding up a gay pride flag, transsexual Wendy Iriepa, who had a sex change, rides to her wedding on a classic car in Havana, Cuba. Cuba said on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 that language promoting the legalization of gay marriage will be removed from the draft of a new constitution after widespread popular rejection of the idea. Javier Galeano, File AP Photo