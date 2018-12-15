Zimbabwe’s ruling party OKs president as its 2023 candidate

Zimbabwe's ruling party has approved President Emmerson Mnangagwa as its candidate in 2023, just five months after a bitterly disputed election.
The ZANU-PF at its party conference passed a resolution on Saturday making its preference for the 76-year-old Mnangagwa official.
In a speech after the decision, he called on the party for unity, loyalty and discipline.
His administration has rejected the idea of forming a government of national unity with the main opposition party led by Nelson Chamisa, who contested the July election after results showed he narrowly lost.
Mnangagwa first became president in November 2017 after longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down under military pressure.
Mnangagwa gave party supporters no update on the health of the 94-year-old Mugabe, who he recently said is no longer able to walk.
