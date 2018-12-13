Kristine Tompkins celebrates new Argentina marine parks

In this undated photo provided by Beagle Secretos del Mar, a diver shines light on marine life in Beagle Channel, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina. Argentina’s Congress approved on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 two parks in the southernmost Argentine sea, increasing the country’s protected oceans to nearly 10 percent of its total territory and protecting habitat and feeding grounds for penguins, sea lions, sharks and other marine species. Beagle Secretos del Mar via AP Felix J L Zampelunghe