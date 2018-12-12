Official: N. Korea leader unlikely to visit Seoul this month

A senior South Korean official says it's unlikely that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Seoul this month.
After a September summit in Pyongyang, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed on Kim's return visit to Seoul "in the near future." Moon later said that Kim would come "within this year."
Kim's possible trip to Seoul has been the focus of media attention in the past few days.
The presidential Blue House on Thursday quoted senior presidential adviser Yoon Young-chan as saying that Kim's visit within this year is "difficult."
Experts say Kim is reluctant to come because of stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States and worries about security arrangements in the South.
