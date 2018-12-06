2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 2 found, 5 missing

This March, 2018, photo shows a F/A-18 jet at United States Marine Corps air station in Iwakuni, western Japan. A search is under way off for crew members from two Marine Corps planes, a F/A-18 and a refueling plane, involved in what officials called a “mishap” off the coast of Japan, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The Marine Corps says the incident involved an the planes that had taken off from a base on Okinawa for a regularly scheduled training mission. (Kyodo News via AP) AP