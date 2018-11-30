Vietnam jails 2 ex-police generals for role in gambling ring

Former police generals Nguyen Thanh Hoa, center front row, and Phan Van Vinh, right second row, are escorted by police to a courtroom of People’s Court in northern province of Phu Tho, Vietnam, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The court jailed the two former police generals for protecting a multimillion-dollar online gambling ring as the Communist government steps up its crackdown on graft. Former national police chief Phan and former head of hi-tech crimes police department Nguyen were sentenced to nine and 10 years respectively after being convicted of abuse of power at the end of the three-week trial. Vietnam News Agency via AP Nguyen Trung Kien