Suspect in Dortmund bus attack convicted of attempted murder

FILE - In this April 11, 2017 file photo a window of Dortmund’s team bus is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, Germany. The court in Dortmund is expected to pass sentence on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2018 against a German man on charges of setting of explosives to gamble with options on Dortmund shares. Martin Meissner,file AP Photo