An online post by the Quanzhou police detailing the investigation and an apology for an incident where police personnel let themselves Into the hotel room of Zhou Chen, an environmental reporter for Caixin, seen on computer screens in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Few journalists in China go public about harassment by authorities, but one has broken the silence and won a rare apology from police. Ng Han Guan AP Photo
Chinese reporter wins rare police apology for harassment

The Associated Press

November 22, 2018 03:58 AM

SHANGHAI

Few journalists in China go public about harassment by authorities, but one has broken the silence and won a rare apology from police.

Environmental reporter Zhou Chen (JOH CHEN) was investigating a chemical spill in Fujian province earlier this month when four men in police uniforms let themselves into her hotel room near midnight. A video seen by The Associated Press shows a terrified Zhou yelling at the men to get out.

Caixin (TSAI'-shin), the business media group she works for, published her account of the ordeal Monday.

Other reporters jumped to her defense, warning that such a public abuse of power could damage the credibility of the ruling Communist Party. Police issued a public apology the next day.

