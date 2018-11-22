Chinese reporter wins rare police apology for harassment

Few journalists in China go public about harassment by authorities, but one has broken the silence and won a rare apology from police.
Environmental reporter Zhou Chen (JOH CHEN) was investigating a chemical spill in Fujian province earlier this month when four men in police uniforms let themselves into her hotel room near midnight. A video seen by The Associated Press shows a terrified Zhou yelling at the men to get out.
Caixin (TSAI'-shin), the business media group she works for, published her account of the ordeal Monday.
Other reporters jumped to her defense, warning that such a public abuse of power could damage the credibility of the ruling Communist Party. Police issued a public apology the next day.
Comments