Top German spy loses job after clashing with Merkel

FILE-- In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 photo Hans-Georg Maassen, center, head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, waits for the beginning of a hearing at the home affairs committee of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. The leaders of Germany’s three governing parties are meeting in Berlin on Tuesday to decide the fate of the country’s domestic intelligence chief amid calls for him to be fired over his approach to far-right extremism. Michael Sohn, file AP Photo