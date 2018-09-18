Critic of China’s internments says Turkey may bar his family

In this Aug. 25, 2018, photo, Omir Bekali, right, an outspoken critic of China’s internment camps for Muslims, poses for a picture with his children Aisha, left, and Ibrahim in a cafe in Istanbul. Bekali who now lives in Istanbul said Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, that his wife and son face potential deportation to China because Turkish authorities might bar them from entering the country. Dake Kang AP Photo