Typhoon pounds China after mud buries dozens in Philippines

Residents stand by a flooded road following the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut in Tuguegarao city in Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The typhoon slammed into the Philippines northeastern coast early Saturday, it’s ferocious winds and blinding rain ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power, and plowed through the agricultural region at the start of the onslaught. Aaron Favila AP Photo