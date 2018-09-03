Netanyahu warmly welcomes Philippines’ Duterte to Israel

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte gestures while addressing police force to mark the 117th Philippine National Police Service anniversary at Camp Crame in Quezon city northeast of Manila. The first-ever visit to Israel of a leader of the Philippines is sure to be touted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as another stirring success in his campaign to reverse years of isolation and enhance Israel’s relations with various countries across the globe. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo