As MeToo unnerves China, a student fights to tell her story

In this July 3, 2018, photo, Ren Liping pauses during an interview after filing her petition to have her rape allegation case reexamined in Beijing. Chinese graduate student Ren has spent the past year filing lawsuits and attempting to protest authorities in the coastal city of Qingdao for what she says was their mishandling of her rape allegation. At every turn, Ren has been stymied by guards. Her efforts highlight at once the challenges of reporting sexual assault in China and the determination of a new generation of Chinese women pushing the country into its own #MeToo moment despite all attempts to silence them. Andy Wong AP Photo