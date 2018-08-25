‘Way too short:’ A 93-year-old meets his N. Korean brother

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, South Korean Ham Sung-chan, 93, right, hugs his North Korean brother Ham Dong Chan, 79, during the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea. After nearly 70 years of a separation forced by a devastating 1950-53 war that killed and injured millions and cemented the division of the Korean Peninsula into North and South, Ham and his North Korean brother only got a total of 12 hours together. Yonhap via AP. File Lee Ji-eun