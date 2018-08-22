Polish President Duda defends government’s judicial moves

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks at the Conference of Energy Cooperation in Sydney, during his state visit to Australia. During a visit to New Zealand, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday, Aug. 22, defended the moves his nation’s government have made to take control of the judicial system. Poland’s conservative government lowered the retirement age for Supreme Court judges from 70 to 65 as part of a broader judicial overhaul which has put it in conflict with the European Union. Poland’s Supreme Court this month suspended implementation of the legislation, which would force more than one-third of the court’s justices to retire. Pool Photo via AP, File Dean Lewins