The Latest: Australian prime minister survives challenge

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg address reporters at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Turnbull abandoned plans to legislate to limit greenhouse gas emissions to head off a revolt by conservative lawmakers. Turnbull conceded that he could not get legislation through the House of Representatives where his conservative coalition holds only a single-seat majority. Rod McGuirk AP Photo