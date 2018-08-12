The Latest: Death toll from Syria blast climbs to 36

This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers extinguishing a fire at the scene of an explosion that hit a five-story building, in the village of Sarmada, near the Turkish border, north Syria, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. Syrian opposition activists say the explosion killed several people and wounded many others. The cause of the blast wasn’t immediately known. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) AP