Israel faces crocodile conundrum with stranded reptiles

In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo, crocodiles rest at a a farm in the Jordan Valley, West Bank. Hundreds of crocodiles are stuck at the farm where they were brought in the mid-90s to serve as a tourist attraction. Ensuing Palestinian-Israeli violence kept visitors away, prompting the crocodiles’ purchase by an entrepreneur hoping to sell them for their skin, but his venture flopped after Israel passed a law in 2012 defining the crocodile as a protected animal, and banning raising the animals for sale as meat or merchandise. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic) Dusan Vranic AP