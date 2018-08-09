Zimbabwean opposition official Biti deported from Zambia

FILE - In this July, 18, 2012 file photo Tendai Biti, stands outside the Parliament Building in Harare, Zimbabwe. A Zimbabwean lawyer says that senior opposition official Tendai Biti has been arrested. Nqobizitha Mlilo, the lawyer, said Biti was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 while trying to cross into Zambia. Tsvangirayi Mukwazh, File AP Photo