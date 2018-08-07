In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, an uniformed official bleeds from the head following an incident during a speech by Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Drones armed with explosives detonated near Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as he gave a speech to hundreds of soldiers in Caracas on Saturday but the socialist leader was unharmed, according to the government. (Xinhua via AP)
World

Venezuela president ties opposition leader to drone attack

By SCOTT SMITH Associated Press

August 07, 2018 10:14 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused one of the country's most prominent opposition leaders of being linked to the alleged assassination attempt using drones.

Maduro said in a nationally televised broadcast Tuesday night that statements by suspects already arrested point to Julio Borges, an opposition leaders living in exile in Colombia.

It follows a thwarted assassination attempt Saturday when two drones armed with explosives detonated near the president speaking outdoors during a military celebration.

Images captured on live television showed Maduro and his wife looking up at the sky at one explosion and then hundreds of soldiers scrambling.

Prosecutors say they have arrested six people who face charges of treason, attempted murder and terrorism.

Maduro has called on U.S. and Colombian leaders to turn over any suspects.

