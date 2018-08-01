Storms force swimmer to suspend attempt to cross Pacific

This July 6, 2018, photo provided by Seeker on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, shows Ben Lecomte in the water off Japan. The long-distance swimmer suspended on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, his attempt to become the first person to swim across the Pacific Ocean because of severe storms off Japan. Lecomte has swum about 800 kilometers (500 miles) of the 8,000-kilometer journey to San Francisco since leaving the Japanese coastal city of Choshi nearly two months ago. (Seeker via AP) AP