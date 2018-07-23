Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region

In this July 20, 2018, photo, people make their way in scorching heat near Tokyo station in Tokyo. Searing hot temperatures are forecast for wide swaths of Japan and South Korea in a long-running heat wave. The mercury is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, July 23, 2018, in the city of Nagoya in central Japan and reach 37 in Tokyo. Deaths have been reported almost every day. (Jun Hirata/Kyodo News via AP) Jun Hirata AP