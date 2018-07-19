The Latest: Putin says US-Russia summit was successful

FILE - In this July 16, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland. If Donald Trump is serious about his public courtship of Vladimir Putin, he may want to take pointers from one of the Russian leader’s longtime suitors: Chinese President Xi Jinping. In this political love triangle, Putin and Xi are tied by strategic need and a rare dose of personal affection, while Trump’s effusive display in Helsinki showed him as an earnest admirer of the man leading a country long considered America’s adversary. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP