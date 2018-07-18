Latin American diplomats: US lacks authority to seek help on Venezuela migrant crisis

In this June 28, 2018 photo, Venezuelan migrant Maria Fuentes, center, sits with her daughter, left, and two granddaughters as she sells snacks from the sidewalk in Cucuta, Colombia. One of Fuentes’ daughters left her to care for her two granddaughters, right, in order to search of work in another country, but she has not heard from her daughter since the they migrated to Cucuta about two years. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Fernando Vergara AP