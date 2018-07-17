Rescue group: Libya left migrants to die in Mediterranean

Migrants wait to disembark from Frontex ship “Protector” at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, in the early hours of Monday, July 16, 2018. Migrants aboard two border patrol ships have disembarked in a Sicilian port after a half-dozen European countries promised to take some of them in rather than have Italy process their asylum claims alone.(Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP) Francesco Ruta AP