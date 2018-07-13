Eritrea leader visits Ethiopia on Saturday in historic thaw

FILE - In this , July 8, 2018, file image from video provided by ERITV, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, center right, is welcomed by Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki as he disembarks the plane, in Asmara, Eritrea. Afwerki is visiting Ethiopia on Saturday, July 14, 2018, the latest step in an unprecedented diplomatic thaw between the former archrivals. Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel confirms the visit on Twitter, saying it will “add momentum to the joint march for peace and cooperation.” (ERITV via AP, File)