Court: S.Korea must allow alternative for military objectors

Activists for conscientious objectors stage a rally demanding the government to work out alternatives in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 28, 2018. South Korea's Constitutional Court has ruled that the country must allow alternative social service for people who conscientiously object to military service, which is currently mandatory for able-bodied males. The signs read: " We call for the government to work out alternatives." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo